Prime audiences: “Asterix and Obelix” very large leader on TF1 at 5.3 million ahead of “Love is in the meadow” on M6 at less than 4 million – France 2 strong at 3.2 million

Yesterday evening in prime-time, TF1 broadcast “Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra”. At the casting, viewers found Monica Bellucci, Alain Chabat, Christian Clavier, Jamel Debbouze or even Gérard Depardieu. The TV movie “The friend who does not exist” was offered on France 2. As for France 3, it programmed “La villa”. On M6, viewers had an appointment with “Love is in the meadow”, presented by Karine Le Marchand.



Asterix and Obelix: Mission Cleopatra

25.3% market share 5,309,000 viewers

Love is in the meadow (x2)

18.8% market share 3,954,000 viewers

The friend who does not exist

14.7% market share 3,222,000 viewers

The villa

8.3% market share 1,808,000 viewers

Pirates of the Caribbean – The Secret of the Cursed Chest

3.7% market share 703,000 viewers

Men in Black 2

3.2% market share 695,000 viewers

Uganda, Congo: on the roads to hell

2.5% market share 573,000 viewers

Auvergne volcanoes: will they wake up?

2.4% market share

547,000 viewers

Emergency calls (x2)

2.3% market share 466,000 viewers

The hikers

2.2% market share 449,000 viewers

Mauritius

2.1% market share 449,000 viewers

Unforgettable

1.7% market share 390,000 viewers

Experts: Miami

1.7% market share 380,000 viewers

Crimes

1.7% market share 355,000 viewers

Express mechanics

1.3% market share 301,000 viewers

The Unknowns: the total!

1% market share 228,000 viewers

Kaamelott

0.9% market share 198,000 viewers

Alvin and the Chipmunks 2

0.7% market share 162,000 viewers Top market shares