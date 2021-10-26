PSG (0-0): less severe penalties than expected after the incidents?

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: Florian Thauvin’s assessment in the Marseille city

OM supporters worsened the situation of the Marseille club on Sunday by committing excesses around the Classic (0-0). Everything has happened, or almost, with an intense use of smoke, throwing objects at the PSG players who were trying to shoot the corners, the intrusion of a spectator on the lawn interrupting an action by Lionel Messi at the 73rd minute and insulting banners for the League.

The major risk for Marseille is to see the suspended penalty point withdrawn, imposed by the disciplinary committee of the LFP after the excesses of its supporters in Angers (0-0), on September 22 (the closure of the space OM visitors, outside, has been decided until December 31).

Encouraging signs between OM and the League

According to L’Équipe, the committee will not, a priori, meet urgently in this case, nor pronounce precautionary measures against OM. She is due to deal with this case on Wednesday, November 3 and make decisions that day. For the time being, it is impossible to say with certainty whether or not Marseille will lose its suspended penalty point.

“OM would experience the revocation of their reprieve and the loss of a point as an injustice,” explains the sports daily. The first returns from the League, which appreciated the communication from OM before the meeting and with which the Marseille leaders exchanged yesterday, are perceived as rather encouraging. The fact that the file is not under investigation also. A closed session would be penalizing but better accepted than the withdrawal of a point. “





