    PSG: Marco Verratti, hit in the hip during the match against OM (0-0), will be unavailable for a month

    Paris SG midfielder Marco Verratti suffers “a deep lesion of the oblique muscles“and is unavailable for four weeks, his club announced on Tuesday. He will therefore probably not be able to play the next two matches of the Italian team in the framework of the qualifications for the World Cup-2022, at home against Switzerland on the 12th. November then in Northern Ireland on November 15. Its participation in the meeting of PSG against Manchester City in the Champions League, on November 24 at the Etihad Stadium, is also very uncertain.

    Verratti was hit in a shock during the match against Marseille on Sunday (0-0) in Ligue 1, and had to leave just before half-time. The attacker Kylian Mbappé, he is the victim of an ENT infection (otolaryngological). “A point will be made in 48 hours“, explained the club on his subject. For the Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, who has not yet played for PSG, the resumption program”evolves very correctly“and a return with the group is envisaged”in the course of next week“, also said the club.


    As for Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes, the evolution of his left thigh injury “is satisfactory” and “his return to competition is scheduled after the next international break“in November, added PSG.

