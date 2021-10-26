PSG: Pochettino, Rothen doubly annoyed …

Despite content once again well below expectations, Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino drew a positive assessment (see here) Sunday’s shock against Olympique Marseille (0-0). RMC consultant Jérôme Rothen said he was tired of the disconcerting analyzes of the Argentinian technician.

“It’s not the first time, hence my fed up. (…) We see the matches like everyone else, with our experience as a former player, and you can’t be there all the time. the opposite (in the analysis delivered in relation to the game produced). Whether you do it a few times to protect your group, protect your players, it can happen. But the tongue-in-cheek, it’s okay two seconds. Hearing his declaration post-match, where as very often it embellishes things, where it is totally the opposite on the collective performance as on the performance of Neymar, I want to say: but what is preventing you to tell the truths? Why do you react like that? “, tackled the former left midfielder of the capital club, before coming to the game.





“In the last eight games, PSG have been good zero times in 90 minutes. Sometimes it was every other period, sometimes just 20 or 30 minutes … (…) I had no doubts when it is arrived. Today I have a lot. On his communication, but especially on what he wants to put on the field, on his playing principles. We do not know where he is coming from. explain that it is normal that this team is still in full progress. But there is no progress, Mr Pochettino, there is regression “, decided Rothen. Cash.

