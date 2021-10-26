PSG | PSG – Malaise: Pochettino gets knocked out for Lionel Messi!

Football – PSG
On the occasion of the clash between OM and PSG, the positioning of Lionel Messi made a lot of talk. And there are many criticisms against Mauricio Pochettino.
This Sunday, theOM and the PSG therefore parted with a goalless draw. Despite opportunities on either side, the two teams did not manage to decide between themselves and even Lionel messi, for his first Classic, will not have succeeded in making the difference. It must be said that the influence of La Pulga was somewhat limited because of its positioning. Exiled along the sideline on the right, Messi was discreet and it appealed to some, who did not fail to criticize this choice of Mauricio Pochettino.
” I do not understand “
This was notably the case with Pierre Menes. On his blog, Pierrot Le Foot, he thus underlined this ” heresy “, Dropping:” Regarding the offensive performance of PSG, I admit that I am still stunned by Messi’s position on the ground. We are talking about a 34-year-old player with no equal in front of goal. So to see him play so far from the opposing goal seems to me to be a total heresy “. At the microphone of Prime Video, Thierry Henry has also noted this astonishing positioning of Lionel messi with the PSG, explaining: ” He is there, he could have scored, but I do not understand, I see him isolated there, I do not say that he is sad, but he is isolated, he touches the ball less and Hakimi passes less because he remains high, wide, without returning. I prefer when he’s in the middle, but I’m not the coach “.