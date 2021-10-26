PSG | PSG – Malaise: Pochettino gets knocked out for Lionel Messi!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 26, 2021 at 4:45 am by TM

On the occasion of the clash between OM and PSG, the positioning of Lionel Messi made a lot of talk. And there are many criticisms against Mauricio Pochettino.





This Sunday, theOM and the PSG therefore parted with a goalless draw. Despite opportunities on either side, the two teams did not manage to decide between themselves and even Lionel messi, for his first Classic, will not have succeeded in making the difference. It must be said that the influence of La Pulga was somewhat limited because of its positioning. Exiled along the sideline on the right, Messi was discreet and it appealed to some, who did not fail to criticize this choice of Mauricio Pochettino.

” I do not understand “