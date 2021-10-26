PSG | PSG – Malaise: Wanda Nara seals her soap opera with Mauro Icardi!

Football – PSG

Posted on October 25, 2021 at 10:45 p.m. by HG

While their marital concerns have been the subject of much ink for a week, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have definitely buried the hatchet.





The couple Wanda nara – Mauro Icardi had been in crisis for a week. Indeed, following the discovery of messages sent to a South American actress and singer, the young woman decided to leave the attacker of the PSG. Only here, the latter did not want to let go of the love of his life. With the permission of his club, the Argentina striker traveled to Milan to find it and win it back. At the same time, Mauro icardi then missed two training sessions with the PSG, as well as the match of Champions League against the RB Leipzig last Tuesday. And while doubts still hovered on Monday as to their relationship following these events – Wanda nara having returned to Paris but not reacting to any of the messages from Mauro icardi – the famous model and agent published a real love letter to the Parisian striker on Instagram this Monday evening.

“I love you Mauro”