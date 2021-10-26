PSG | PSG – Malaise: Wanda Nara seals her soap opera with Mauro Icardi!

Football – PSG
While their marital concerns have been the subject of much ink for a week, Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara have definitely buried the hatchet.
The couple Wanda nara – Mauro Icardi had been in crisis for a week. Indeed, following the discovery of messages sent to a South American actress and singer, the young woman decided to leave the attacker of the PSG. Only here, the latter did not want to let go of the love of his life. With the permission of his club, the Argentina striker traveled to Milan to find it and win it back. At the same time, Mauro icardi then missed two training sessions with the PSG, as well as the match of Champions League against the RB Leipzig last Tuesday. And while doubts still hovered on Monday as to their relationship following these events – Wanda nara having returned to Paris but not reacting to any of the messages from Mauro icardi – the famous model and agent published a real love letter to the Parisian striker on Instagram this Monday evening.
“I love you Mauro”
” The photos I uploaded over the past few months show how good and happy we were. After what happened, I was very hurt. Every day, I asked Mauro for a divorce. When he realized that there was no going back he told me that we couldn’t go on like this, that if parting was the only way to end so much pain, we had to do it. . We went to see the lawyer. In two days, Mauro accepted all the conditions and we signed the agreement. The next day, he wrote me a letter like no one had ever written to me before: “I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy because that would make me happy”. And that’s when I realized something: that having everything, I have nothing if I’m not with him. I am sure that this bad patch that we are going through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family. The important thing was that we both had the freedom to put an end to our 8 year history, but our souls tired of crying, we freely chose each other again. I love you Mauro “, wrote Wanda nara on his account Instagram, accompanying her publication with a photo of herself alongside Mauro icardi.