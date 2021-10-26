PSG: the Marseille club announces that it wants to file complaints!

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

While the Classic between OM and PSG was very hot on Sunday evening in the stands, the communication director of the Marseille club Jacques Cardoze was the guest of RTL this Tuesday morning and he had strong remarks, announcing that the Marseille club wanted to file complaints against the troublemakers at the Vélodrome, but also those around the stadium, with the incidents we know and in particular the commissioner sent to the hospital after receiving a projectile in the face.

“Of course, not everything went very well, but we also have to put ourselves in a context. This is the first time in two years that we have filled a stadium with 65,000 people and maybe even more. ..) We have made efforts, I think we are on the right track. Those who are troublemakers, we file a complaint against them, there is no question that there is no sanction “, dropped Cardoze, recovered after the incidents and who does not intend to let it go. It is said !



