Puppy shot on Shiba Inu – Elon Musk sends SHIB class to basket

Elon Musk is still doing his own – You will remember that Vitalik Buterin destroyed a fortune in Shiba Inu (SHIB) earlier this year. This time, it’s Elon Musk’s turn to infuriate the holders of Shiba Inu, by revealing that he doesn’t have any. The impact on the SHIB price was immediate.

The cute Shiba Inu shows his teeth

The community Shiba inu is not particularly happy after the last tweet fromElon musk. Indeed, the SHIB suffered a mini flash crash, moments after Musk revealed that he had none. Tesla CEO confirmed that he only had bitcoin (BTC),ether (ETH) and doge (DOGE). This revelation was accompanied by a advice for all maximalists, be it Bitcoin, Shiba Inu or any other cryptocurrency:

“Faith in a coin doesn’t matter as much as the ecosystem of services built around it. “

Commentary by Elon Musk – Source: Twitter

Elon Musk already has a Shiba Inu puppy at home and he really enjoys joking about his dog. But the billionaire has no SHIB. In addition, although her puppy is called Floki, Elon Musk doesn’t have any FLOKI tokens either:

Commentary by Elon Musk – Source: Twitter

It seems that Elon Musk prefer the original meme to copy. Indeed, the richest man in the world has actively worked to improve Dogecoin and make it globally viable as a medium of exchange fast, cheap and scalable.

The Dogecoin Foundation even appointed an associate of Elon Musk as a member of its Advisory Board. So it can be said that the entrepreneur’s relationship with Dogecoin goes far beyond memes.

Elon Musk’s love for Dogecoin has spread throughout his business. In a tweet, the entrepreneur claimed that his employees also own DOGE, and this is one of the things that motivated him to get into this cryptocurrency. Now we even talk about advertising in space, paid in Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu scratches the door of the Top 10 crypto

Despite this canine adventure, Shiba inu is, despite everything, in a bullish phase unprecedented in its young history. A bullish rally of nearly 50% this weekend thus led SHIB to exceed its ATH, to reach 0.00004217 US dollar.

Shiba Inu publication – Source: Twitter

However, it will be noted that the course has experienced a almost instantaneous drop after Elon Musk’s tweet. One more proof that his affecting in the crypto world is still very strong.





Hellmouth Banner publication – Source: Twitter



The token was thus crashed at 0.0003282 dollar, a loss over 27% compared to his ATH, very fast. From this event, the price stabilized around $ 0.00003895.

In addition, when we zoom out to the maximum, to encompass the entire life of the project, we realize that volatility is particularly extreme. Of course, we are in the middle of a bullish phase, but there is no indication that we will not fall much lower. Be careful when investing in this type of asset – as with the episode Vitalik Buterin, who saw a handful of dollars turned into millions evaporate !

Shiba Inu price against the dollar – Source: CoinGecko

Cryptocurrency Price By Market Cap – Source: CoinGecko

Of course, Elon Musk’s Tweets sparked the anger from the Shiba Inu community, which, devastated by the losses, called for a boycott of Elon Musk, criticizing his excessive influence and claiming to break free from the Musk effect:

“We don’t need Elon Musk as an influencer. He is not the master of the project. We are the owners. It doesn’t make sense that his tweets bring so much influence to the market. “

But maybe that grudge will pass as soon as Elon Musk posts a new photo of his puppy Floki, taking the token to new heights. Who knows ?

Regardless, it still looks like we are underestimating these memes, whose market caps continue to climb dangerously to the top of the rankings. This once again highlights that the importance of the community remains paramount in the success of a crypto project. But beware, because Dogecoin, at the origin of this movement, shows its fangs and no longer hesitates to attack plagiarists 2.0.

