Qualcomm Updates 7, 6 and 4 Series SoCs: 5G and Boosted Performance

As usual, the American manufacturer Qualcomm updates its main SoCs during the year to give their performance a little boost and provide manufacturers with “new” chips to integrate into their smartphones.

Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Google and soon Oppo, we can no longer count the number of smartphone manufacturers who have started to develop their own SoCs on ARM architecture. To resist, Qualcomm wants to flood the market, which will include the introduction of 4 new chips on its series 7, 6 and 4. The idea? Bringing features and a level of performance previously reserved for the Series 8 on lower ranges to give a boost to its entire chip portfolio. This is what the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 680 4G and 480 Plus 5G will propose to do.

Deepu John, Product Manager, places particular emphasis on the current strong demand for high-performance, 5G-compatible mid-range chips. “Mid-range smartphones are expected to be the main driver in accelerating the adoption of 5G devices, especially in emerging regions.”, he says. It also hopes that these novelties will strengthen the attractiveness of its Series 7, which recorded a 44% growth in deliveries last year (to support the industry’s efforts on the high end). As for the 480 Plus 5G chip, bringing next-generation connectivity to more accessible products, it will also meet a strong demand because according to Qualcomm there are currently some 85 models of phones in preparation based on this platform.





More performance and the democratization of 5G

From a technical point of view, make no mistake, these “new” chips are mostly updates to existing platforms, providing compatibility with 5G in some cases and boosting CPU and GPU performance, as well. than image processing or AI capabilities. For example, the Snapdragon 695 5G promises to offer gains of around 30% on the GPU side and 15% on the CPU side. Provided of course that the conditions of use – and cooling – allow the new operating frequencies offered to be fully exploited. Note all the same the passage of the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G on a manufacturing process in 6 nm, which – according to Qualcomm – should allow to benefit from improved performances, but also from a lower energy consumption to gain in autonomy.

Among the first customers interested in these updated SoCs, we can mention Xiaomi whose vice president Chang Cheng said: “We are excited to adopt the new Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G and Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platforms that will allow the whole world to experience 5G but also improved AI and a more immersive gaming experience.” As for Dan Dery, Product Manager at Motorola, he said: “With the integration of these new Snapdragon platforms into our upcoming 5G and 4G device portfolio, we will be able to deliver incredible mobile experiences, ranging from faster connectivity to enhanced gaming and imaging experiences. . It meets our vision. “

HMD Global (operator of the Nokia license), Honor, Oppo and Vivo are also among the frontline manufacturers to integrate these new chips into their future smartphones.