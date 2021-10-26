Queen Elizabeth II “annoyed and frustrated” not to attend COP26, says British journalist

Queen Elizabeth II announced Tuesday that she will not be able to attend the COP26 which starts on October 31 in Glasgow (Scotland) for health reasons. The sovereign is “angry and frustrated”, according to the British journalist Philip Turle.

Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement released on Tuesday October 26 that she would not attend COP26, which is being held from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow (Scotland), for health reasons. She was to attend the reception of the event on Monday, November 1. According to British journalist from France 24 Philip Turle, Elizabeth II is “angry and frustrated” of not being able to attend this summit. “She regrets not being able to go. She was very keen to be present because, according to our sources, she is extremely frustrated by the attitude of some heads of state.”

The sovereign has had to lighten her schedule several times since mid-October. She gave up a visit to Northern Ireland on the advice of her doctors before spending the night of Wednesday 20 to Thursday 21 October at the private Edward VII hospital in London.

>> COP26 in Glasgow: franceinfo launches the special operation # MontéeDesEaux





“There are two ways to look at the Buckingham Palace announcement”, he comments. “The first is that the situation [liée à sa santé] is perhaps more serious than people say. In another way, it is true that it is a 95 year old lady, who has had an extremely busy October, with visits to Edinburgh, Buckingham Palace, received Bill Gates on his dates. , telecommutes every day … No other person his age in the world has such a busy schedule. “, recalls the journalist, depending on who she is “tired”.

Philip Burle advances another hypothesis: “Right now in Britain there has been a marked increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. The Queen’s doctors do not want to run any risk to her health.” However, the British journalist assures that the sovereign is a “work animal”, who “will not give up work because, since 1947, she has always said that she will serve the people”.