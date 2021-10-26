Queen Elizabeth II “reluctantly” gives up participating in COP26 for medical reasons

A big absent. Queen Elizabeth II, 95, gives up participating in the UN climate conference (COP26) organized in Glasgow from October 31, after a medical opinion, announced Tuesday, October 26 Buckingham Palace. “Her Majesty decided with regret not to go to Glasgow to attend the reception of the COP26 on Monday November 1st”, explains the palace, less than a week after the sovereign spent a night in the hospital.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to be able to attend the reception, but she will address the assembled delegates through a recorded video message.”, adds Buckingham. After having had a very busy schedule at the beginning of October, the sovereign had given up last week to a visit to Northern Ireland on the advice of her doctors asking her to take rest. She had spent the night from Wednesday to Thursday at the private Edward VII Hospital in London after having undergone “preliminary examinations”.

She had accepted the 21st of October “unwillingly” a medical opinion ordering him to rest for the next few days, according to Buckingham Palace. And it is stille “unwillingly“that she agreed to cancel her engagements (including a two-day visit to Northern Ireland).