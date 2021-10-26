Rafael Nadal gives his support and shows his “admiration” for Karim Benzema

The French striker is one of the favorites in the list of thirty finalists for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

If the votes to designate the next Ballon d’Or have been closed since Sunday evening, there is no right time to declare your love. Tuesday, October 26, it is the man with twenty Grand Slam titles, Rafael Nadal, who announced his support for Karim Benzema. In a short message posted on Twitter, the Spaniard, who is also a big fan of Real, of which he has been an honorary member since 2011, said his “admiration as a player, [pour] sporting commitment and professionalism at his age “.

Mi admiración como jugador, el Compromise con el deporte y profesionalidad a su edad. Suerte y mi apoyo para el balón de oro de 2021 @Benzema #balondeorobenzema #balondor #balondeoro

– Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) October 26, 2021

These few words represent a new weighty support for Karim Benzema, after those of the Brazilian Ronaldo, Zinédine Zidane or Jean-Michel Aulas. The French striker is among the favorites to succeed Lionel Messi. The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, November 29, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.