    Rafael Nadal gives his support and shows his “admiration” for Karim Benzema

    The French striker is one of the favorites in the list of thirty finalists for the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

    If the votes to designate the next Ballon d’Or have been closed since Sunday evening, there is no right time to declare your love. Tuesday, October 26, it is the man with twenty Grand Slam titles, Rafael Nadal, who announced his support for Karim Benzema. In a short message posted on Twitter, the Spaniard, who is also a big fan of Real, of which he has been an honorary member since 2011, said his “admiration as a player, [pour] sporting commitment and professionalism at his age “.

    These few words represent a new weighty support for Karim Benzema, after those of the Brazilian Ronaldo, Zinédine Zidane or Jean-Michel Aulas. The French striker is among the favorites to succeed Lionel Messi. The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, November 29, at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

