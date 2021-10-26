Ready to scalp your Star Wars ssd and hdd by Seagate you must be young Padawan

More

    Seagate announces and therefore launches today a new range of hard drives and SSDs Star Wars Beskar Ingot, in partnership with Lucasfilm to bring a new dimension to video games.

    The result of a two-year collaboration, this first launch within the framework of this collaboration celebrates the legends of the galaxy of Star Wars Mandalorian. These discs bring the iconic Star Wars precious metal aesthetic to the FireCuda range. Each looks like an ingot of Beskar, marked with the Imprial seal featured in the series, making these discs collectible items for Star Wars fans. These special edition models will be available in 3 formats:

    – A PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD offering sequential read / write speeds of up to 7000 and 6850 MB / s respectively, with heat sink
    – A SATA SSD offers versatile installation and design options, in a compact 2.5-inch form factor
    – A lightweight external hard drive with a customizable, plug-and-play compatible RGB LED bar that allows gamers to easily take their entire library with them.


    As of December, PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD will be available in capacities of 500 GB ($ 159.99) and 1 TB ($ 259.99), SATA SSD will be available in capacities of 1 TB (159.99 $) and 2TB ($ 269.99), and the external hard drive in a capacity of 2TB ($ 99.99).

    May the force be with you for the drops.


