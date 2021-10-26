Real Madrid | real Madrid

Football – Real Madrid

Posted on October 26, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. by AM

Victim of the outbreak of Vinicius Junior at the highest level, Eden Hazard plays little. Between his injuries and his lack of pace, the Belgian seems to be behind Real Madrid. Asked to comment on the situation of the former Chelsea player, Carlo Ancelotti justifies his choices and ensures that the best is yet to come.

After several seasons ended in Chelsea, Eden Hazard arrives at real Madrid in 2019 one year after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Merengue club did not hesitate to drop € 115m to attract the Belgian international who therefore had the heavy task of making the Portuguese star forget. But the finding is not bright. The former Lille has never succeeded in winning the real Madrid where he chained the physical glitches. Eden Hazard therefore plays very little and when he does, he disappoints as evidenced by his starving record of 5 goals and 9 assists in 51 appearances since his arrival. And the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti this summer to replace Zinedine Zidane has not changed anything. Holder 5 times since the start of the season, in all competitions, the Belgian has not scored any goals and no longer seems to be a major player in the eyes of his coach who prefers him Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Eden Hazard even stayed on the bench during the Clasico won against FC Barcelona (2-1).





“Sometimes there are times when the coach prefers others”