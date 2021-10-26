Real Madrid | real Madrid

Football – Real Madrid
Victim of the outbreak of Vinicius Junior at the highest level, Eden Hazard plays little. Between his injuries and his lack of pace, the Belgian seems to be behind Real Madrid. Asked to comment on the situation of the former Chelsea player, Carlo Ancelotti justifies his choices and ensures that the best is yet to come.
After several seasons ended in Chelsea, Eden Hazard arrives at real Madrid in 2019 one year after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Merengue club did not hesitate to drop € 115m to attract the Belgian international who therefore had the heavy task of making the Portuguese star forget. But the finding is not bright. The former Lille has never succeeded in winning the real Madrid where he chained the physical glitches. Eden Hazard therefore plays very little and when he does, he disappoints as evidenced by his starving record of 5 goals and 9 assists in 51 appearances since his arrival. And the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti this summer to replace Zinedine Zidane has not changed anything. Holder 5 times since the start of the season, in all competitions, the Belgian has not scored any goals and no longer seems to be a major player in the eyes of his coach who prefers him Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo. Eden Hazard even stayed on the bench during the Clasico won against FC Barcelona (2-1).
“Sometimes there are times when the coach prefers others”
Consequently, there are many questions aroundEden Hazard and Carlo Ancelotti has been questioned at length about the case of the Belgian international. Present at a press conference, the coach of real Madrid first answered the question of the positioning of his player, used in different positions since the start of the season. ” Hazard’s position is pretty clear. He can play as a left winger, as a striker or as a support striker. He’s ready to play. The important thing is that the player has the motivation to work in order to play. This is what he does and his time will come », Assures the Italian technician relaunched on the fact thatEden Hazard does not have the same status as several locker room executives such as Karim Benzema. ” Because he arrived later than other players, he had a lot of injuries and little by little he is coming back to his best. He’ll pick himself up and he’ll play more than he does now », Adds Carlo Ancelotti who refuses to bury Eden Hazard on which he still counts: ” Of course he can be. It has absolutely everything. He must keep his rank. But he has all the characteristics: quality, motivation … It sometimes happens that there are times when the coach prefers others. It remains to be seen whether the former Lille will find his best level.