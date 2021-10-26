Records on Wall Street, a good point to react to the publications of Michelin, Orange and Thales, Morning meeting

The markets should regain some confidence this morning, reassured by the new Wall Street records thanks to the surge of Tesla and a good start to the earnings season. However, this observation does not obscure fears about inflation, the resurgence of the pandemic in certain countries and the real estate crisis in China.

In New York, the S&P 500 hit new highs Monday night, boosted by Tesla’s nearly 13% jump. The capitalization of the automaker has exceeded 1,000 billion dollars, at the same time becoming the fifth largest listed American company, thanks to the order of 100,000 vehicles placed by the rental company Hertz. Facebook was also making progress in the aftermarket, with strong growth in the number of its users and the announcement of a share buyback plan of up to $ 50 billion taking precedence over lower than expected turnover. due to Apple’s restrictions on collecting data from its users. A decision that forced the social network to lower its forecasts for the current quarter.

Better between Beijing and Washington

For now, around 81% of the few S&P 500 companies that have published their quarterly have exceeded expectations, which is reassuring before the accounts of Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft and Apple which have contributed to the rally of the markets this year. The diplomatic horizon also seems to be clearing after the video conference, the second in nearly four months, between US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on economics and trade. Discussions qualified as ” pragmatic, frank and constructive By Beijing.

In Asia, the Japanese Nikkei 225 and South Korean Kospi closed up 1.8% and 0.9% respectively, led by tech stocks, while the Chinese CSI 300 and the Hong Stock Exchange’s Hang Seng Kong lost 0.3% and 0.7% respectively at the end of the session. Modern Land China is the latest real estate group to fail to honor the interest payment due on a dollar-denominated bond, fueling pressure on a sector already plagued by a record number of defaults. China Modern Land is suspended from listing in Hong Kong, while Evergrande is down nearly 6%.





Michelin exceeds expectations, Thales confirms

Two US indicators are on the macroeconomic agenda: September new home sales and the consumer confidence index as assessed by the Conference Board for the month of October.

Orange reported a decline in its turnover and its key profitability indicator in the third quarter, the drop in co-financing received from other operators on the fiber network having eclipsed a good commercial performance over the period.

Michelin confirmed its annual forecast after rising sales in the third quarter, which was marked by disruptions in global auto production linked to the semiconductor shortage. The turnover stood at 6 billion, against 5.53 billion euros a year earlier and 5.76 billion anticipated by the FactSet consensus.

In the same sector, Faurecia reported a 10.4% drop in sales in the third quarter, penalized by the decline in automotive production due to the persistent shortage of microchips.

Thales confirmed its targets for 2021 as its activity declined in the third quarter, due to an unfavorable comparison basis. Revenue fell 0.7% to 3.56 billion euros year-on-year on a published basis and 1.4% on an organic basis. Thales has confirmed its target for 2021 sales of between 15.8 billion and 16.3 billion euros, a “book to bill” – i.e. the ratio of order intake to sales – greater than 1 and an operating margin (EBIT) of between 9.8% and 10.3%.

crossroads and Uber Technologies announced the extension of their strategic partnership with the launch of a fast grocery delivery service in Paris. Called “Carrefour Sprint”, the new service intended for Parisians will be accessible exclusively on the Uber Eats application, and will offer more than 2,000 essential products that can be delivered in 15 minutes or less.



