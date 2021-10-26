Rennes: the rant of Gomis!

More

    Decisive during the success against Strasbourg (1-0) on Sunday in Ligue 1, Stade Rennais goalkeeper Alfred Gomis (28 years old, 10 games in L1 this season) responded well to criticism. And in particular to those received via social networks after his mistakes at the start of the year.

    “I make a distinction between the supporters. There are those on social networks that I did not even calculate because it is negativity, reacted the Senegalese. Thanks to social networks, people can hide behind the photo of a dog and criticize anyone. But the real audience is the one who comes to the stadium. “


    “(…) The world is changing, we have the impression that social networks are more important than real life. But that does not affect me. I continue to work. I accept my mistakes, I have to improve myself . If the criticisms are linked to Edouard Mendy (his predecessor, editor’s note)? Sometimes, even journalists are supporters before being journalists. There was a very good goalkeeper who does extraordinary things, I’m happy for him, “a Gomis entrusted with the desire to settle accounts.

    Read 11.165 times – by Eric Bethsy on 10/25/2021 at 9:58 p.m.




