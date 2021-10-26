Returnal: cycle suspension and photo mode on the menu for update 2.0 – News

More

    The first of these novelties is the function allowing to suspend the cycle, which makes it possible quite simply to pause the game and turn off the console without fear of losing its progress for one reason or another, such as an automatic update. or a crash. Note that it was until now possible to interrupt your game in the middle of a cycle by putting your console on standby, but this also meant not being able to quit the game.

    The structure of the game remains unchanged, however, which means that this feature is not the traditional Save option found in other games: when you pause the cycle, Returnal simply creates a one-time suspension point. When you resume your game, this ellipsis will be erased and can no longer be used. The game will resume exactly where you left off, and if you want to pause the cycle again, your progress will be saved from a new point.“says Harry Krueger, the game’s creative director.


    Also, note that it will not be possible to use the cycle suspension during boss fights, cutscenes, first-person sequences or even in the middle of a confrontation, “because we believe that certain moments of Returnal should be lived without interruption“, can we read.

    Housemarque also delivers a photo mode, a feature that is now almost mandatory in Sony productions. The photo mode will be accessible at all times, except in special circumstances such as first-person view sequences. It offers the usual settings to manage focal length, aperture, saturation or contrast, but also the choice between different light sources to better illuminate the scene, or a variety of filters, effects, frames and colours.


