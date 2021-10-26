Returnal PS5: Housemarque adds two highly anticipated features!

Released exclusively on PS5 and developed by Housemarque, Returnal has caused quite a stir. The players debated at length the difficulty of the title, but also features that they would like to see in the game or not.

While the issue of difficulty was eventually forgotten, one feature continued to be in high demand among gamers. Indeed, Returnal is certainly demanding, but above all, the curls are long. Losing everything because you have to go and do something else could be very frustrating. After several months of work, Housemarque, which has since been acquired by Sony, has just deployed update 2.0 of the game. Inside, there is a feature allowing to pause a cycle. If the players have to leave the title, they can create a save point from which they will resume their game.

May those who fear that this will destroy all tension be reassured, this checkpoint is disposable, and cannot be placed everywhere. So, don’t expect to create this temporary save in the middle of a boss fight, a cutscene, or even a regular fight.





With this approach, we can keep the rogue-like spirit and high stakes of each cycle alive while providing another way to enjoy the game for those who like to play Returnal in small sessions. The next time someone knocks on your door while you’re exploring Atropos, you can pause the cycle and resume your adventure later, Housemarque said.

The second addition of this new update is the appearance of a full photo mode, allowing players to capture their favorite moments on Atropos. Of many settings and filters are available, among which focal length, aperture, saturation or contrast, effects, frames, etc. Except “special circumstances”, the mode can be activated at any time. Then just simply use the capture button present on the DualSense and save the snapshot on the SSD of the PS5.

