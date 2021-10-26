Ronald Koeman faces the wave of hostilities

What follows after this advertisement

Sunday evening, FC Barcelona and Ronald Koeman had a very difficult evening. On the field, the Catalans lost 2 goals to 1 during the Clasico against Real Madrid. A bad operation for Culés, now ninth in the Liga standings, six points behind leaders Real Sociedad. Once the match was over, the Blaugranas then experienced a complicated exit from the stadium. Especially Ronald Koeman. Several individuals heckled the Dutch coach who was driving his car. If nothing serious has happened, the scene logically forced Barça to step up. Today, on the sidelines of a pre-match press conference, Koeman returned to these incidents.

“It’s a social problem, I don’t think there is a solution to what happened when I left Camp Nou. These are people who have education problems, they don’t know what the norms and values ​​are. The atmosphere on the pitch was quite the opposite even at 0-2 (for Real Madrid, note). You don’t have to be very careful with these people. We see it in the videos they film us when we walk in and out of the training center. It seems to me that they only did this with me, but the players and their families have been through this kind of situation before. The club know that this kind of thing cannot be repeated again and they must find another solution. There is no need to pay more attention to it, it is a social problem happening all over the world, not just here ”, he said on Tuesday at a press conference, before continuing.





Koeman does not flinch

“I have the images, there was one with the Arsenal jersey in front of the car. Next to me was my wife and two people behind. At one point, I said I was going to get out (of his car, editor’s note), but it was better not (smile). You don’t expect this. There are always a lot of people, cameras, a lot of influencers who have followers recording. You have to be very formal. It is a social problem. “ And if the anger rises within the socios culés, do not count on the Batavian to throw his apron. Despite the heavy climate, Koeman will not abandon the ship.

“I don’t like what I went through on Sunday. It is better that they applaud. But again, I prefer people who know the club situation better than these guys. We are making things better. You don’t have to just look at the result, although I understand the disappointment of losing to Madrid. There are enough things to be happy the way we are. I’m old enough to enjoy, to be in a place where I need to be. I want to enjoy the atmosphere, like the one we experienced in the stadium. I depend on the results. I want to take advantage if it’s eight more years, one more year or three months. In the face of headwinds, it’s easy to give up. But I’m not someone like that, I face things. “ Its detractors have been warned.