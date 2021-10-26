Ronald Koeman sets the record straight for Ousmane Dembélé

The case of Ousmane Dembélé (22 years old) is talking about. Under contract until June 2022 with FC Barcelona, ​​the tricolor winger has undeniable qualities but his repeated injuries prevent him from fully expressing his potential with the Blaugranas. If Barca want to extend the former Borussia Dortmund and Stade Rennais player, the aim is to do so at a lower cost, due to the situation at Culés, although another problem could be added to the equation. . Asked at a press conference on Tuesday about Ousmane Dembélé, Ronald Koeman showed him his will on this issue.





“We want Dembélé to stay with us. He’s an important player with different qualities up front. We want him to extend, but if he doesn’t, as a club we have to assess how to handle the situation. We still think he can renew his contract. We haven’t thought about our strategy in case he doesn’t ”, thus released the Dutch technician of 58 years before the trip of the FCB on the lawn of Rayo Vallecano this Wednesday (7 p.m., 11th day of Liga). One thing is certain: time is running out for the Frenchman, back in training but still absent from the Catalan group.

