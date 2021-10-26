Saint-Etienne sanctioned with a provisional total closed session at home after the incidents against Angers

The Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League has decided to go behind closed doors at the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium in Saint-Étienne as a precaution, while the file of the incidents against Angers is under investigation, she announced on Monday evening. . “Total closed session of the Geoffroy-Guichard stadium until the delivery of the final measure”, which will be made on Wednesday, November 17, said the Professional Football League (LFP) in a statement.

In addition, the visitor area that ASSE supporters could occupy is also closed until the same date, so fans of the Greens will not be able to travel. Friday, on the sidelines of the Ligue 1 match Saint-Étienne-Angers (2-2), counting for the 11th day, supporters of ASSE caused the postponement of about an hour, at 22:00, suddenly sending the meeting.

Supporters from both corners sent rockets and smoke bombs across the pitch, damaging the goal nets, and some fans entered the pitch. They had also deployed banners hostile to management, players and Claude Puel, the club manager who has still not won a single match in the league since the start of the season.

The disciplinary committee had already imposed Wednesday on ASSE a suspended two-match closure of the south stand of the stadium after incidents noted during the derby against Lyon (1-1), on October 3. However, the committee has not yet ruled on the incidents of the Marseille-Paris SG (0-0) match on Sunday evening, where projectiles were thrown at Parisian corner kickers. OM are under threat of losing their suspension of withdrawal of one point in the standings.





All these incidents are added to a long list of excesses that have occurred this season, in Montpellier, Nice, Lens or Angers. They have already given rise to various sanctions, ranging from the closure of stands to the withdrawal of a point at OGC Nice (plus a suspended sentence).