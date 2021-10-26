Sampaoli greets “the incredible audience” of the Vélodrome

At the end of the draw between OM and PSG at the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1, Olympian technician Jorge Sampaoli made a point of highlighting an “incredible” audience in the stands of the Orange Vélodrome.

A boiling hot classic. Marseille supporters had been waiting for the reception of the hated rival at the Vélodrome for a long time. Since October 28, 2018 precisely, date of the last clash in Marseille with the public.

Sunday evening, they therefore gave voice and released their best tifos to bring their players against PSG. If OM, in numerical superiority for more than 30 minutes, did not know how to force fate (0-0), Olympian coach Jorge Sampaoli still enjoyed his evening, and in particular the incandescent atmosphere set by some 65,000 fans.

“The OM audience is really incredible. For me, it’s the best audience in France and when I had the chance to train here, then I came for the people of Marseille, for all of those people from Marseille. I knew the heat of the Vélodrome and the football festival it generates here. That’s why I preferred to come here. “





Incidents that are likely to be costly

However, and despite the absence of Parisian supporters, new incidents punctuated the meeting. Projectile jets coming from the north and south bends notably disrupted the corners of the players of the capital club, the latter having to fire the corner kicks under the protection of shields. The use of very many smoke could also be expensive for the Marseille club.

Facts that do not have more to Marseille captain Dimitri Payet, who had nevertheless launched a solemn appeal to supporters on the eve of the match on social networks. : “Some people slip, we risk losing points, we cannot say that these people like OM. I am disillusioned, I do not understand, we know that we are being observed, we need real sanctions, we cannot no longer waiting for someone to get hurt. “