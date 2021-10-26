Samsung boss convicted of using narcotic substance

Already sentenced last January for embezzlement and other crimes, Lee Jae-yong, heir and de facto boss of Samsung, will have to pay a fine for the illegal consumption of a powerful anesthetic, according to the Yonhap agency. The billionaire was sentenced on Tuesday October 26 by the Seoul District Court to pay a fine of 70 million won (52,000 euros).

He was found guilty of ingesting Propofol several times in recent years at a cosmetic surgery clinic in Seoul. Normally used as an anesthetic in surgery and in intensive care units, Propofol is sometimes taken recreationally as a narcotic substance. It was an overdose of this product that notably caused the death of singer Michael Jackson in 2009.

During the trial in early October, Lee Jae-yong’s attorneys argued that the substance had been administered to him for medical reasons. But “the quantity injected was very high and the nature of the crime committed is not light taking into account the social responsibilities exercised by the accused”, estimated the judge Jang Young-chae in rendering his verdict. The entrepreneur did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing, and refrained from answering journalists’ questions.



Convicted of corruption

Lee Jae-yong, 53, is vice president of Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest maker of smartphones and memory chips. He is also in 238th place in the Forbes ranking of the richest people in the world. In fact, he is also the one who has taken up the torch at the head of the conglomerate since the withdrawal of his father Lee Kun-hee, the architect of the group’s global take-off, who died last year.

This is not the first time that the businessman has found himself in court. Last January, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for corruption, embezzlement and other offenses related to the corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Mr. Lee is also facing legal proceedings in another case, that of the controversial merger of two subsidiaries that had favored his takeover of the conglomerate.