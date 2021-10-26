More

    Samsung confirms start of deployment before year end

    Samsung has showcased its Android 12-based One UI 4 a little more and has indicated that the rollout will begin before the end of the year.

    Samsung One UI 4

    Presentation of One UI 4 // Source: Samsung

    Samsung had already given a relatively thorough overview of One UI 4, its home interface based on Android 12. On the occasion of the Samsung Developer Conference 2021, the South Korean brand took the presentation of its software experience a little further. The mobile phone giant took the opportunity in particular to confirm that it will begin its update before the end of the year. Nothing very surprising, but it’s good to hear.

    As a reminder, One UI 4 already exists in beta in a few countries. When he says he will start the deployment ” during this year Samsung is talking about the stable version of its new interface. There is no doubt that the most premium models of the brand, like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3, will be the first to be affected.

    The manufacturer took the opportunity to come back to the few new features expected on One UI 4. We will therefore obviously find the possibility of harmonizing the colors of the system with those of the wallpaper, rounded widgets, double emojis and other functions already presented. or relating to Android 12 (especially in terms of privacy settings).

    Still some changes in One UI 4

    Samsung does have some small additional elements, however, which seem welcome. One UI 4 indeed promises to improve haptic feedback for a better feeling under the finger when interacting with the interface and to take better care of the sound effects (even those that seem the most innocuous underlines the brand).

    In the quick settings panel, the brightness gauge got a little overhaul. It is now thicker, like what we can see on the interface of Google Pixels.


    Samsung One UI 4 brightness gauge

    The brightness gauge on One UI 4 // Source: Samsung

    There is also a question of better fluidity in the camera. Samsung gives the example of a magnification of the image: the interface precisely displays the zoom level according to the sliding of your finger.

    Photos will also display better before you share them, just to make sure they’re worth sending.

    One UI Book 4: here's an overview of Samsung apps on Windows 11

    The Galaxy Book interface draws directly from One UI 4 for some of its applications and the look of its interface.
    Read more

