Lee Jae-yong, lheir and boss of Samsung, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 26, to a fine for illegal use of propofol, a powerful anesthetic. The 238th richest person in the world according to the Forbes ranking has been fined 70 million won (52,000 euros) by the Seoul District Court, Yonhap reported.

The 53-year-old has been convicted of consuming propofol multiple times in recent years at a cosmetic surgery clinic in Seoul. Propofol, normally used as an anesthetic in surgery and in intensive care units, is sometimes taken recreationally as a narcotic substance. It was an overdose of this product that notably caused the death of singer Michael Jackson in 2009.





During the trial in early October, lawyers for Lee jae-yong maintained that this substance had been administered to him for medical reasons. Corn “the quantity injected was very high and the nature of the crime committed is not light considering the social responsibilities exercised by the accused”Judge Jang Young-chae said on Tuesday when he delivered his verdict. THEe vice president of Samsung Electronics did not speak at Tuesday’s hearing, and refrained from answering journalists’ questions.