Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Considering Murder Of King Abdullah Ben Abdelaziz (Former Intelligence Officer)

The crown prince of Saudi Arabia has reportedly in the past contemplated the murder of a sitting monarch before his own father’s coronation, a former senior Saudi security official revealed on Sunday to CBS News.

Saad al-Jabri, who has been involved in joint US counterterrorism efforts, however, has not provided any evidence to substantiate his claim.

According to this former intelligence official now in exile in Canada, in 2014, Mohammed ben Salman (MBS), who at the time held no managerial position, would have boasted of being able to assassinate King Abdullah ben Abdelaziz Al Saoud.





MBS’s father, King Salman, ascended to the throne in January 2015 after his half-brother died of pneumonia.

This is another attempt by the former counterterrorism official to pressure the 36-year-old crown prince, who the al-Jabri family say is holding two of his children to force their father to return to Saudi Arabia.

If he returned, Saad al-Jabri assumes he would risk being jailed or under house arrest like his former boss, the former interior minister, Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, ousted from power by MBS in 2017.

The crown prince will not rest until he “sees me dead” because “he fears my revelations,” al-Jabri said.