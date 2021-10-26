Savings: what is this new savings account worth, which promises a 5% return?

Posted on Oct 26, 2021, 5:04 PMUpdated Oct 26, 2021, 5:05 PM

A 5% passbook: the announcement of the cryptocurrency broker Coinhouse, registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers, is enough to arouse curiosity. At a time when the Livret A only yields 0.50%, how is it possible to serve investors 10 times more on a savings account? If magic money does not exist, neither do magic returns. A product having stricto sensu the same characteristics as a passbook namely liquidity, a rather stable return and a guaranteed capital cannot serve such a rate under current market conditions.





Moreover, although it is baptized “Livret Crypto USDT”, “it is not a savings book” by the admission of Coinhouse commercial director Romain Saguy. First difference: it is only partially liquid. While the money on a Livret A is available at any time, the funds entrusted to Coinhouse are blocked during the first 13 weeks following the subscription. “At the end of these 3 months, the customer can go out whenever he wants. He will receive the annual return in proportion to his investment time, ”explains Romain Saguy, Commercial Director of Coinhouse. In this case, an annual rate of 5% corresponds to a remuneration of 1.25% after 13 weeks.