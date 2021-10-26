School harassment: The mother and the brother of the young Dinah who committed suicide confide on the set of TPMP

In recent days, the story of Dinah has been around the networks and the media. This 14-year-old girl ended her life in early October because of the harassment she had suffered for 2 years due to his sexual orientation and origins. Yesterday, the brother and mother of young Dinah were received on the set of TPMP. “I’m not going forward. (…) I miss her, I miss every second that God makes my sister. They took her away from me”, confided his brother Rayan.“I want his stalkers to pay for what they did to him”, he added. The mother of the young woman, she told the ordeal that was going through her daughter.

“My life is meaningless” Testimony of the mother and brother of Dinah, 14, who committed suicide after two years of bullying at school. #TPMP pic.twitter.com/gmjd4hzKH5

“She ended up in the hospital for a week (after her suicide attempt in March, editor’s note) and over there, she received messages that said “next time will be good”. She told me that she was tired of being insulted, of not being able to go to school in peace and dress as she wanted “, said Dinah’s mother, on the verge of tears.

“The establishments really need to be, the government really needs to be much tougher (…) It is unacceptable”, launched Cyril Hanouna. If Friday the harassment was “a hypothesis” for the public prosecutor, Edwige Roux-Morizot, the Mulhouse prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into “bullying” yesterday. According to a study published last year, 4 in 10 students have experienced bullying in their lifetime.