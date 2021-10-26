SCO Angers (2-2): towards an increase in penalties after the incidents?

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’ edit on Denis Bouanga

It was yesterday that the League’s disciplinary committee met to study the chaos that occurred Friday evening in Geoffroy-Guichard, where Saint-Étienne – Angers (2-2) had to start an hour late due to clashes in the Saint-Etienne enclosure. Provisional measures were taken in haste pending the final decisions which will be announced on November 17 after an instruction: “a total closed door” while awaiting the final sanction, in three weeks, was decided, just like a “closure of ASSE visitors area for away matches. “

The Greens will therefore have no support for their trip to Metz on Saturday (5 p.m.) and the Chaudron will be empty for the reception of Clermont the following Sunday (3 p.m.). These are the only two matches for the moment concerned, because the international break comes in stride.

The ASSE staff summoned to react?

“As a precaution, it is logical to draw the immediate consequences of the events of this weekend, given the structural and economic context that the club is encountering”, explains in L’Équipe Sébastien Deneux, the chairman of the disciplinary committee of the LFP. In fact, the sports daily argues that the commission did not hesitate much to sanction ASSE with a total closed session given the seriousness of the incidents on Friday but also because it felt that anything could happen, at the moment. , in Geoffroy-Guichard.

“The rage of the supporters of ASSE against their own club, against their leaders, and against Claude Puel, the manager, to whom they ask to leave the premises, makes the Stéphanois case a somewhat special case, explain our colleagues. On November 17, the addition could also get tougher for the Greens, with possibly an extension of the closed session if viable solutions are not provided by the club’s staff. “





