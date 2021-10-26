SFR private network subscribers for several hours on Tuesday after a 4G outage

A blackout affected the SFR mobile network for several hours on Tuesday, affecting subscribers in several cities. The situation was restored to order at the end of the afternoon.

SFR subscribers were deprived of a network on Tuesday, October 26 after a failure of the 4G mobile network, franceinfo learned from the Altice group. According to the group, this incident “took place between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in several cities”. Thus, during part of the afternoon, subscribers of the telecom operator no longer had a network or a degraded version (3G or Edge).

The DownDetector site, which documented user reports indicating problems, recorded a peak of 3,899 reports for SFR at 3pm. “Everything is now back to normal”, the Altice group told Franceinfo at the end of the afternoon.





The causes of the failure as well as the details of the affected geographical areas are under investigation and should be known soon. A week ago, another blackout had already briefly affected calls from SFR mobile to Orange mobile as well as international calls to Orange mobile.