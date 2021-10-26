Shaved head and puff: Charlene of Monaco unveils a new puzzling haircut

Princess Charlene of Monaco recently lost a loved one but that’s not the only thing people noticed in the Instagram post she dedicated to him.

Change of style. Princess Charlene of Monaco has just posted a photo of her with her four-legged companion which has something to surprise. The occasion is rather sad since she has indeed just said goodbye to her little dog who, according to the legend she put on Instagram, was crushed on the evening of October 25. Obviously thehe testimonies of sympathy were not long in coming but beyond this bad news, everyone who follows her may have noticed something else too: her new haircut.

Accustomed to short and surprising cuts, Charlene de Monaco now appears – on Instagram in any case – with a shaved head on the sides and a small puff on the front, an association as puzzling as it is original. His hair tastes had already made a lot of talk about them last December, when she had already appeared publicly with shaved hair. In an interview with the magazine Point of view, she explained that this cut, “I wanted it for a long time. I like the style, that’s allThe former Olympic swimmer fully assumes her looks, and she is right.

Charlene from Monaco: “It’s my choice”

During the interview, she also admitted to being an exception rather than the rule. “Granted, I am probably the one who has tried the most different hairstyles of all royals, but I will continue. It’s my choice”. Decisions that allow him to have fun in a rather simple way, especially after complicated months. Affected by otitis which turned into a real ENT infection, Princess Charlene is still in South Africa where she was only supposed to stay a few days. She has been operated on several times and should, finally, soon be able to return to her home in Monaco and reunite with her husband and children.

