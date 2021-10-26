she fakes her kidnapping and slams the ransom on the bingo

On October 4, a Spanish woman was arrested by the Catalan police for having faked her kidnapping in order to extract 6,000 euros from her husband. She was spending it on bingo games at the time of her arrest.

This story begins as a Hollywood movie and ends as an episode of Arabesque. On October 4, a Spanish woman in her forties was indeed reported missing by her husband who had received a ransom demand of 6,000 euros, reports RTL relaying an info from El Diari de Girona. Only problem, the kidnapping was wrong and the victim was not.

It all starts when the con artist’s husband receives a strange message, supposedly sent by his wife’s kidnappers. These strangers claim to have kidnapped her and claim 6,000 euros to return her to her family. Very worried, the man went to the police station in Badalona, ​​Catalonia, to notify the police. The latter take the matter seriously and guide him, in particular telling him to pay part of the money. But certain elements alert the police.





An expensive game of bingo

While managing the negotiation, the Mossos d’Esquadra – the Catalan Autonomous Police – continue their investigation and eventually discover that there is no kidnapping or kidnapper. The woman is actually in a bingo game where she spends the first part of her ransom. She was therefore immediately arrested and charged with “simulated crime and extortion”. She was not placed in detention at the end of her hearing but must make herself available to justice. Some passions are all consuming.

