“She invaded me too much”: Hervé (Love is in the meadow) on the cold side with Vanessa

Herve had an extraordinary experience thanks to Love is in the meadow 2021. For the first time, the 43-year-old dairy farmer received not one, but two women in his home. Following the speed-dating stage, he invited Vanessa (home help) and Stéphanie (39-year-old caregiver). In the end, it was the latter that was chosen. Is her rival still part of her life after all?

Hervé gave an interview to West France in order to come back to the beginning of his adventure. Asked about his feelings when he had to announce his choice to Vanessa, the farmer explained that “it was a hard time“. He knew he had to find the right words not to make his contender suffer more. After stepping aside for the first time, he therefore took his courage in both hands to share the situation.

Since then, Hervé is no longer in contact with Vanessa. “When she left, I asked her to call me to tell me that she had arrived safely, which she did but, since then, I no longer have contact“, he specified. What, no doubt, reassure Stephanie who, because of their rivalry, did not carry it in his heart.





It must be said that Vanessa did not go through four paths. As soon as she arrived at the farm, she tried to mark her territory by being very enterprising. A behavior that ultimately served her in the face of the shy Hervé. “Vanessa invaded me too much, it scared me. Stéphanie, she asked to evolve, that it is revealed gradually and that it increases in intensity and I was in the same process. Vanessa got off to a great start from the start, even before Stéphanie arrived. She had the cards in her hand and threw them all right away“, he confided.

It remains to be seen if Hervé made the right choice. In view of the latest images in any case, he is swimming in happiness with Stéphanie. As our colleagues specify, the lovebirds will even exchange their first kiss during the episode of Love is in the meadow of this Monday, October 25, 2021.