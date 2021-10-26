Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the next generation

The lower part of her mother’s face, her father’s eyes: the eldest Brangelina, Shiloh, is only 15 years old but is already taking over.

It almost looks like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s children have grown up with the wave of a magic wand. Until a few years ago, the six timidly appeared alongside their parents at public events. Divorce and a pandemic later, almost all boys and girls are already old enough to graduate from college and high school. The eldest of the clan, Maddox (20), is in his second year of university studies, and Pax will celebrate his 18th birthday on November 29.

In the middle of the siblings are Zahara (16 years old) and Shiloh (15 years old). If the first has often appeared on the arm of her mother, the public has rediscovered the younger in recent days during the promotion of the film “The Eternals”, in which plays Angelina Jolie. Shiloh has of course changed a lot, and today is the perfect mix of his two famous parents. She certainly inherited her father’s look and nose, and her mother’s mouth and dimples.





The teenager’s style has also evolved. The one who cut her hair short for a long time, always opting for tomboy looks, is now trying on dresses, following the example of her big sister. The opportunity to create new moments of complicity for young girls, who easily dig into their mother’s wardrobe to sometimes select models …

Left: Zahara wearing her mother’s Elie Saab dress in October 2021. Right: Angelina Jolie wearing the dress to the Oscars in 2014. © Sipa

