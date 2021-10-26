Shopping: Lidl, Carrefour, Leclerc … Which store has the most promotions in France?

While the question of purchasing power is of increasing concern to the French, many brands are increasing their promotions.

Large-scale distribution adapts to the expectations of the French and tries to attract them by offering promotional offers and thus take the opportunity to undermine the competition. Based on this principle, Tiendeo, a platform specializing in promotional catalogs, has drawn up the list of supermarkets that offer the most discounts to their customers. According to the authors of the study, promotion is “essential to attract and retain customers”.

Intermarché is thus the brand which offers the most promotions to its customers, with 11.9% of offers in the mass distribution sector. The company from the North of France had made a lot of talk about it in 2018, by drastically lowering the price of its jars of Nutella. The chain then broke the rules prohibiting resale at a loss, and was fined 375,000 euros by the state.





Behind Intermarché, we find Casino (10.3%), Super U (5.6%), Leclerc (5.4%), Géant Casino (5.1%), Brico Cash (4.6%) and Auchan ( 4.4%). Two major players in distribution do not appear in the ranking. Indeed, the German brand Lidl, specialist in low-cost sales, and Carrefour, the largest employer in France, are not among the stores offering the most promotions.