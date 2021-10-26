SilverStone presents its SUGO 16 box

A few weeks after the SETA Q1, a box lined with sound-absorbing foam, SilverStone presents a newcomer to its SUGO range, the SUGO 16. This time it is a compact, cube-shaped Mini-ITX box. This model has dimensions of 200 x 232 x 280 mm and displays a weight of 2.66 kg; its volume is 13 liters. SilverStone offers it in two colors: black (SST-SG16B) or white (SST-SG16W).

This SUGO 16 box is suitable for receiving a Mini-DTX or Mini-ITX motherboard. It offers two 2.5-inch slots, including a 3.5-inch convertible. It tolerates feeding 150mm ~ 220mm deep; a high cooler of 85 mm or even 172 mm with a power supply in SFX format; a 275mm long graphics card.

Buying guide: which case to choose for your PC?





Max 120mm fans and radiators

Regarding the cooling options, the chassis can accommodate an 80 mm or 92 mm turbine on the front; of 120 mm with an SFX, SFX-L power supply. On the back of the case, there is also a location for a 120mm fan. For watercooling, the radiator support is limited to 120 mm models (front and rear). The box is delivered with an 80 mm impeller pre-installed on the front and a 120 mm on the rear. In addition, we should mention the presence of three dust filters with full coverage that take place on the top, front and one side. Finally, the front connector includes a pair of USB 3.0 ports and the audio jack.

The company will offer this SUGO 16 in Europe and the United States from next December. The price is not official at the moment but it would be around 90 dollars across the Atlantic, which is equivalent to around 77 euros in gross conversion.

Sugo SG02: the understated and discreet mini case from Silverstone