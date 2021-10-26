six months in prison for a supporter after the excesses at the Vélodrome

The sanctions for the 21 people arrested after the incidents that occurred Sunday evening at the Vélodrome during OM-PSG began to fall. According to La Provence, the first sentences go up to six months in prison.

Forty-eight hours after the incidents that occurred in Marseille on the sidelines but also during the clash between OM and PSG (0-0) during the 11th day of Ligue 1, the Marseille criminal court has already taken initial sanctions against against the 21 people arrested by the police.

According to La Provence, 14 of them have benefited from a “plead guilty” procedure. The sentences range from simple fines to five months suspended prison sentence. In addition, all are banned from the stadium for one year, with the obligation to report to the police station at the time of the match.





A big conviction for rebellion

Also according to the regional daily, another Marseille supporter, who made an immediate appearance on Tuesday afternoon, was sentenced to six months in prison (with electronic bracelet) for acts of rebellion, as well as the same ban on stage for a period of one year.

After the shock against PSG, Dimitri Payet had demanded Sunday sanctions for troublemakers: “Thank you to the public who set fire and was exemplary, but I also saw bottles, chargers, lighters, j ‘I’ve already seen it on me, I know what it is, said the Réunionese. Some people slip, we risk losing points, we can’t say that these people like OM. I’m disillusioned, I don’t understand, we know that we are being observed, we need real sanctions, we can no longer wait for someone to be injured. “

This Tuesday, it is the Argentinian technician Jorge Sampaoli who judged the facts “very serious”. OM, for its part, expects probable sanctions from the LFP’s disciplinary committee.