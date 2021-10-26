Slip on smoke clumps at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite for Queen Cube challenges – Breakflip

Find out how to glide over the clumps of smoke at Steamy Stacks in Fortnite season 8, the new Queen Cube challenge!

New challenges have arrived in Fortnite this Tuesday, October 26, with the arrival of new NPCs, and therefore new quests to complete! Among these, we find Queen Cube challenges. As always, 5 quests are available, to unlock one after the other and for the queen, there are two pages to complete.

The fourth challenge on page 2 asks for “Slip over the smoke clusters at Steamy Stacks “. But where can you find a cluster of smoke, and what does it look like? We detail all this below, to validate the quest quickly!

How to slide on a pile of smoke in Steamy Stacks to complete the Queen Cube challenge?

The fourth challenge on page 2 of the Queen Cube of Tuesday October 26, 2021 asks you to slide over a smoke friends at Steamy Stack. The challenge is simple to achieve since you just have to go to the area Steamy Stack and go over the purple smoke of the Steamy Stack power plant with your glider. The easiest way is to get off the bus near Steamy Stack. If you’re in doubt, here’s where Steamy Stack is:







Steamy Stack location in Fortnite Season 8 (source: Fortnite Wiki)

To help you, here is what the Steamy Stack power station looks like and the two columns that release the smoke over which you have to slide with your glider.



Streamy Stack powerhouse in Fortnite season 8 (source: Fortnite Wiki)

