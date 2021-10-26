SNCF strikes: all you need to know about the disruptions from October 29 to November 1

The SNCF strike on the western France network continues for the weekend from October 29 to November 1. Cancellations are therefore still to be expected.

The CGT-Cheminots, Sud-Rail and CFDT-Cheminots unions have announced that they again intend to disrupt TGV and Ouigo traffic in the Atlantic area, from Friday October 29 at noon. Journeys from or to Brittany, Pays de Loire, Center-Val de Loire, New Aquitaine and Occitanie are concerned. More precisely, the axes between Paris and Rennes, Bordeaux, Toulouse, Montauban or Tarbes will suffer difficulties.

SNCF management has indicated that each customer will be contacted individually (by email, by text message) to find out whether their train will run or not. If it is unlucky to see it canceled, a refund or exchange will be offered.

However, the company cannot yet give an estimate on the number of trains that will be able to take people to their vacation spots or to their families.

Last weekend, one in ten TGV Atlantique could not run on Friday and two in ten on Saturday. The difficulty was greater on Sunday, with one in three.





The unions have threatened to make this movement last until January if they do not win their case over higher wages and lighter working days.