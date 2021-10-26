SNCF undertakes to regularize the TER service after the pressure surge in the region

Very largely dissatisfied with the management of regional trains (TER) by the SNCF on its territory, the Hauts-de-France region had threatened, Monday, to stop paying for the service for lack of a rapid return to normal. The rail carrier pledged on Tuesday to initiate “an immediate recovery plan”.

On Monday, the Hauts-de-France vice-president in charge of Transport, Franck Dhersin, cracked a murderous press release against SNCF, accusing him of daily malfunctions in his TER service. The ultimate threat had taken the form of an ultimatum calling on SNCF to settle the problems “by mid-November” under penalty of “suspending payments”. A media stunt supposed to put pressure on Jean-Aimé Mougenot, TER deputy director at SNCF, before his meeting scheduled for a week with Franck Dhersin.

Emergency personnel and equipment

We will never know whether this approach influenced the extent of the measures proposed by the carrier to restore TER service. Especially since, by Franck Dhersin’s own admission, “no longer paying would have been legally difficult to implement”. And even if he remains on the reserve, “waiting like Saint Thomas”, the vice-president of transport considers himself satisfied by the promise that everything would be in order by the end of November. “We will take stock at this time and if necessary, we will delay the payments,” he adds.





To achieve this, SNCF will assign 40 additional rolling staff to Hauts-de-France over the next two weeks. This includes drivers but also controllers. About ten other agents, volunteers, will come to help in the maintenance workshops, in particular to repair the 7 TER 2N trainsets that have broken down. It is also planned to assign two additional locomotives to the very often disturbed “Y Picard”. “SNCF assured me that these measures were lasting,” announced Franck Dhersin. A point which is however not specified in the press release sent by the rail carrier.

However, the “immediate” plan of the SNCF does not prevent it from maintaining the 8% reduction in trains during the All Saints holidays. But to compensate for this reduction in service, and the two other similar ones that occurred in 2021, TER – SNCF is committed to donating to the region nearly 2 million euros, including 900,000 euros represented by the emergency measures implemented.