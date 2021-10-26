some 150 people arrested during a global crackdown

Europol specifies that actions have been carried out “in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States”.

Operation name: DarkHunTOR. A massive global net against illegal trade on the dark web has led to the arrest of some 150 suspects, Europol announced on Tuesday (October 26th). The European police agency said that “separate but complementary series of actions ” had been conducted “in Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States”.

The police seized 26.7 million euros in cash and electronic currencies as well as drugs, including 25,000 ecstasy tablets, and 45 firearms, in this operation that took place after the dismantling in January , from DarkMarket, one of the main marketplaces on the cyber black market.





In the United States, some 65 people have been arrested, 47 arrests have been made in Germany, 24 in the United Kingdom, four in Italy and four in the Netherlands. Several of those arrested “were important targets” for Europol. In Italy, the police closed illegal marketplaces called “DeepSea” and “Berlusconi” which between them presented “more than 100,000 advertisements of illegal products”, according to Europol.