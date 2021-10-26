“Sometimes Vinicius gets distracted by the supporters”

Coach Carlo Ancelotti appeared at a press conference on the eve of the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Osasuna.

The rival: “Osasuna are a good team, they are on a good dynamic. They play intense football, defend well and are dangerous in the box. The standings speak for themselves, they are doing very well. It could be a game. complicated.”

Critics of Real’s play after the Clasico: “I understand them because in football, everyone can have their opinion. I said after the Clasico that we did not have a spectacular game, but that on the other hand we had a smart game. defended and tried to produce quick offensive play. “

Koeman harassed: “It’s a little boring. I’m sorry for him. These are things that shouldn’t happen. Bad manners shouldn’t be tolerated. He’s polite when he says it’s a social problem, not a problem. football. It’s a lack of respect for the person, not for the coach. When you lack respect for the person, it means that society has a problem. “

Does he expect to do a lot of rotations tomorrow? “The rotations are made for different reasons, the fatigue of the players, to motivate those who want to play, for the strategy… .. This is an evaluation that I will do after training when I have seen if some players have not recovered from Sunday’s game. “

What he likes most about Vinicius: “He tries his luck whenever he can, I like that. He also works a lot. He’s very intense with the ball and has to improve when he doesn’t have it, but he can do it. is a humble player who likes to work. So far he’s been doing well. “

The way young people perceive football: “Usually someone who loves football watches it with a passion. Watching only the goals is not a real passion. Passion is watching the games like watching a movie. It is true that there is has a lot of football on TV and you can’t watch every game. As a fan, I like that possibility, but as a protagonist, it’s not the best way to prepare for matches and to put a team at a high level. If the number of matches is too high, the level drops. I agree that there are too many matches now and the schedule needs to be changed. FIFA and the ‘UEFA have to deal with this problem, because if the players are tired, there is no game. “





The aspects on which he must work with the team: “You have to look at the characteristics of the squad. What I work the least in this team is in terms of motivation, because I have players with a very high level of commitment and in the offensive aspect, where I let creativity free. “

What he talks about with Vinicius: “He is focused at the moment. He is young, he lacks a bit of experience and sometimes he gets distracted by the fans … He has to focus more on the game and not think about what is going on around. him.”

How is Hazard and can he have a place in the 4-3-3: “Hazard’s position is pretty clear. He can play as a left winger, a striker or a second striker. He’s ready. The important thing is that the player is motivated to work to play. That is the case and his time will come.”

How is Bale doing and what schedule is planned with him? “Yesterday he received the medical green light. He’s doing well. He started working individually. I think in a week he will be able to train with the team.”

Will Bale play before the international break? “I think the only chance he has to do it is to be available before the game against Rayo.”

Why Hazard doesn’t have star status like Benzema or others: “Because he arrived later than other players and he had a lot of injuries … Little by little he is coming back to his best level. He will improve and play more than he does. now.”

Can Hazard still be one of Real’s best players? “Of course he can. He has absolutely everything. He has to keep his rank, but he has all the characteristics: quality, motivation … It’s just that sometimes the coach prefers to play others players. “

A father-son relationship with Vinicius? “No. This is the relationship I want to have with all the players: motivate him, help him, give him the necessary confidence… .. There is nothing special I have to do with him. The youth you have. gives enthusiasm, but you must also learn to be efficient at all times. “

Mendy’s Return: “He’s a great defender. He works very well on the wing, he’s very fast and strong in the one-on-one. He’s come back well from his injury and he will improve in the next few games as he manages. always the matches and the intensity he has. Little by little, we will see the best version of Mendy. “