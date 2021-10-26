Special exhibition of 26 works of art from Benin at Quai Branly before their return home

The Quai Branly museum, which houses thousands of African works partly looted during colonization, exhibits, from Tuesday to Sunday, 26 works of art from Benin, before their return to this country promised by Emmanuel Macron and allowed by a law passed at the end of 2020.

These works of art, totem statues of the ancient kingdom of Abomey as well as the throne of King Béhanzin, looted during the sacking of the Abomey palace by colonial troops in 1892, are the subject of a special exhibition in the Parisian museum where they were part of the collections until now.

A series of conferences on the heritage of Benin, concerts and a cinema cycle are organized in parallel.

Two curators from Benin have been in France for more than a week to organize the return of the works, “requested by Benin,” Emmanuel Kasarhérou, president of the Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac museum, told AFP for whom this restitution is “a first achievement” resulting “from a long work of research”.

In Benin, where the exact date of their return is not yet known, they will first go “to a place of storage. Then they will be presented in other places in a permanent manner: at the old Portuguese fort of Ouidah. and the governor’s house, historic places of slavery and European colonization, located on the coast, pending the construction of a new museum in Abomey “, in the former royal palace of the kings of Dahomey, in the land , added Mr. Kasarhérou.

According to experts, 85 to 90% of African heritage is outside the continent. Since 2019, in addition to Benin, six countries – Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Chad, Mali, Madagascar – have submitted restitution requests.

At least 90,000 works of art from sub-Saharan Africa are in French public collections. 70,000 of them at Quai Branly, including 46,000 who arrived during the colonial period.

The Quai Branly began a long “almost exhaustive work on the 300,000 works of the museum which do not concern only Africa (Oceania, Asia and the Americas too) to identify those which would have been taken violently without the consent of the owners, by means of war or by coercion from the colonial administration, “said Mr. Kasarhérou.

On November 28, 2017, in Ouagadougou, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the implementation within five years of temporary or permanent restitution of African heritage, recognizing the anomaly constituted by its virtual absence in sub-Saharan Africa.

This was made possible by a law passed on December 24, 2020, allowing exceptions to the principle of “inalienability” of works in public collections, because they had been the subject of marked looting.

A report entrusted to French and Senegalese academics Bénédicte Savoy and Felwine Sarr, published in 2018, had drawn up a return schedule and an inventory of tens of thousands of objects that the settlers brought back from Africa.

He also proposed a change in the heritage code to facilitate their return when African states so request.

This report had been welcomed but also criticized by certain museum directors, concerned about the “circulation of works” of “universal character”.

Mr. Kasarhérou welcomes the “examination of conscience” prompted by this report. Nevertheless, he adds, if “the question of the provenance of the works is a central question”, it must be subjected to “a very large preliminary work in order to verify their origin and under what conditions they joined the national collections” , which is often “very difficult”.

“All the objects that are in the collections in Europe have not been stolen, this may be the idea that is currently running but it is not historically correct. In what proportion? the whole purpose of our work, ”he emphasizes.

Many objects have indeed passed through several hands: administrators, doctors, soldiers, or their descendants have donated them to museums.

Other works were offered to religious, acquired by collectors of African art at the beginning of the 20th century, or brought back during scientific expeditions.