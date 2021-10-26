Starlab project kicks off, future commercial space station

It’s official, three specialists in the space industry are setting in motion the Starlab private and commercial space station project. Objective: to operate the station by 2027.

Three space specialists (Lockheed Martin, Nanoracks and Voyager Space) are teaming up to develop what will be the first commercial private space station in orbit. Called Starlab, it is dedicated to welcoming astronauts permanently and will be dedicated to research and the promotion of space exploration. The three partners are giving themselves 6 years to imagine and assemble this station, whose commercial program should begin in 2027.

According to them, all areas related to space activity will continue to experience strong demand in the years to come, and it is clear that the infrastructure in place today, such as the International Space Station, whose end of life is approaching, will not be sufficient to meet them. However, the space industry will need many services in orbit in order not to hamper its progress, whether it is training astronauts, conducting research, testing new materials, etc.

NASA very interested in the project

Nanoracks should count NASA among Starlab’s customers, because the US space agency is leading many projects simultaneously – including Artemis, its return to the moon program – and needs to be able to develop new technologies quickly. Nasa with which Nanoracks is already collaborating on the ISS.





Jeffrey Manber, co-founder and CEO of the company, sees the announcement as a major milestone for Nanoracks who, from the start, had the ambition to own and operate a station in space. “Our team has spent the last decade learning the craft of space stations, understanding customer needs, mapping market growth, and investing in private ISS hardware like the Bishop Airlock. Nanoracks and our team are delighted to work with NASA and our friends around the world as we move forward with Starlab “, he explains.

The know-how of each of the partners will be put to good use: Nanoracks will be the brain of the project, while its parent company Voyager Space will be the banker and Lockheed Martin will be its industrial force, as manufacturer and technical integrator specializing in spacecraft. On the financing side, it is also likely that NASA will put its hand in the wallet through its LEO (Low-Earth Orbit) and CLD (Commercial Low-Earth Destination) programs, to provide scientific and crew capabilities before the retirement of the International Space Station (scheduled for 2024).

Tourist vocations also

The basic elements of the Starlab space station include a large inflatable habitat, designed and built by Lockheed Martin, a metal mooring node, a power and propulsion element, a large robotic arm for cargo maintenance. and payloads, and a laboratory that can house a full research, science and manufacturing capability. Starlab will continuously accommodate up to four astronauts to conduct critical science and research. “, specifies the press release. Press release in which we finally learn that Starlab can also be used for tourist purposes.