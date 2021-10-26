Stats USA 2021 – Verstappen enters the roller coaster

After each Grand Prix of the 2021 season, Motorsport.com invites you to find a compilation of outstanding statistics. Here are the numbers and interesting data after the 17th round of the campaign, the United States GP.

The event and the registrants

>>> This was the 42nd edition of the United States Grand Prix. Austin is the scene of this event for the 9th time also, which places the circuit at the level of Jarama and Istanbul.

>>> Kimi Räikkönen has increased the record for Grand Prix starts at 345. It’s better than Fernando Alonso (329) and Rubens Barrichello (323).

The qualifications

>>> Max Verstappen has signed the 12th pole position of his career, or as much as Gerhard Berger and David Coulthard.

>>> It’s a 72nd pole for Red Bull, as well as a 89th for a Honda engine.

>>> This is the first time since 2013 that a pole escapes Mercedes on the Circuit of the Americas. At the time, it was already Red Bull who had taken the lead, thanks to Sebastian Vettel.

>>> This is the 25th time in F1 history that a driver has completed at least nine poles in a single season. Out of the 24 previous cases, the driver who signed this performance was titled 19 times. The five exceptions are 1973 (Ronnie Peterson), 1974 (Niki Lauda), 1984 (Nelson Piquet), 2014 (Nico Rosberg) and 2016 (Lewis Hamilton).





The race

>>> Max Verstappen claimed his 18th Formula 1 victory. This is his eighth victory of the season.



>>> This is the 21st time in F1 history that a driver has scored at least eight victories in a single season. Out of the 20 previous cases, the driver who signed this performance was titled 19 times. The only exception is the 2016 season, where Lewis Hamilton won 10 GP without being crowned. It should be noted, however, that the driver to whom he lost that year, Nico Rosberg, had won nine events.

>>> This is the Red Bull’s 73rd win as a constructor and the Honda’s 87th as an engine manufacturer.

>>> The last victory for a Honda-powered car in the United States was that ofAyrton Senna for McLaren in Phoenix in 1991.

>>> It’s a 55th podium for Max Verstappen, a 177th for Lewis Hamilton, which is still a record, and a 14th for Sergio Pérez, who equals Richie Ginther. It should be noted that Pérez and Ginther both reached this figure at the wheel of a car bearing the number 11 and powered by Honda; for the American it was in Mexico and for the Mexican in the United States.

>>> Thanks to Sergio Pérez’s third place, Red Bull reached the 200 podiums in F1. It is the fifth manufacturer to reach this figure after Ferrari (777), McLaren (493), Williams (313) and Mercedes (257).

>>> That makes two consecutive races that Red Bull places its two cars on the podium. Before this Sunday, we had to go back to the 2017 Malaysian and Japanese GPs to find traces of a similar performance.

>>> Lewis Hamilton has signed his 58th fastest lap in the race.

>>> By driving 21 laps in Austin, Hamilton had more laps in the lead this Sunday than in the previous nine Grands Prix combined (11 laps).

>>> It should be noted that Hamilton has completed each of Formula 1’s 504 laps at the Circuit of the Americas since joining the calendar in 2012.

>>> Daniel Ricciardo was at the finish for a 33rd consecutive race, it is the third best series of all time, tied with that of Lewis Hamilton between the GP of Japan 2016 and France 2018.

>>> Sebastian Vettel remains on 40 races without a win since the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix, unheard of since the start of his career.

>>> Alpine has known the first double retirement in its history in F1. And this is the first time since the 2019 German GP that Enstone (then racing under the name Renault) has experienced such a mishap.