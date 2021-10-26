Stephan’s very classy nod to Stade Rennais

Zapping Goal! Football club Top 10: the most followed footballers on social networks
“In a career, it’s rare, I will not forget. The words of Julien Stéphan after the meeting between Stade Rennais and RC Strasbourg (1-0) reflect the vibrant ovation of the Breton public just before kick-off.
At the sporting level, it is the fifth cleansheet of the season for Rennes and for Julien Stéphan, his former team is a “very serious candidate for the podium. Now coach of RC Strasbourg, Stéphan also expressed his frustration at seeing his team defeated (0-1) by a goal from Nayef Aguerd on a very contentious corner (82nd).
“There is a charge of Guirassy on Djiku, which the player himself recognized,” he thundered after the meeting, nevertheless keeping a memory for life.
Touched by the signs of affection received at Roazhon Park on Sunday against Stade Rennais as part of the 11th day of L1 (0-1), RC Strasbourg coach Julien Stéphan had very elegant words towards his old club.