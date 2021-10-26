Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, October 27, 2021

(AOF) – Accor

The hotel group will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Alten

The engineering and consulting specialist will publish its third quarter revenue.

Bic

Bic achieved a net profit of 1.28 euros per share in the third quarter of 2021, against 1.05 euros last year at the same time. The adjusted operating margin, on the other hand, fell by 1.7 points to 17.2%, while sales grew by 8.2% (+ 5% on a comparable basis) to 478 million d. ‘euros. Over nine months, sales reached 1.395 billion euros, up 14.6% as reported and 16.1% on a comparable basis.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas published third quarter 2021 revenue of € 1.25 billion, up 7.5% on an organic basis, and 8.5% compared to the previous fiscal year (including scope effect of 0.2% and a currency effect of 0.8%). The certification office saw four of its activities register strong growth: these are Industry (+ 10.4%), Consumer goods (+ 8.7%), Building & Infrastructures (+8 %), and Agri-Food & Commodities (+ 7.7%).

Elis

Elis reported third quarter 2021 revenue up 11.2% to € 839.4 million, including + 9.2% organic growth. The 28 countries in which the maintenance and hygiene service provider operates all posted positive organic growth. The group has also raised its 2021 organic growth target, which is now expected to be above 6%, compared to 5% to 6% previously. The EBITDA margin is expected to exceed 34.5%, against a previous estimate of around 34.5%.

Gorgé Group / Prodways Group

Groupe Gorgé has announced its plan to distribute most of its Prodways Group shares, a benchmark player in 3D printing, to its shareholders. The industrial group currently holds 56.31% of the capital (ie 95 million euros in value) of Prodways Group. This project would be submitted to shareholders for approval at a Combined General Meeting to be held on December 14. At the end of this transaction, Prodways Group would be deconsolidated and Groupe Gorgé would strengthen its positioning as a specialist player focused mainly on autonomous robotics.





Mersen

The expert in electrical specialties and graphite materials will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

Plastic Omnium

The automotive supplier will publish its sales for the third quarter.

Schneider Electric

The specialist in electricity management products and automation will publish its sales for the third quarter.

Scor

The reinsurance group will publish its third quarter results.

SMCP

The ready-to-wear group will publish its sales for the third quarter.

SEB

On the strength of its good performance at the end of September, SEB has raised its growth forecast for 2021. The small household appliance specialist forecasts published sales growth of around 14% against more than 10% previously. The operating margin on activity should be close to 10%, unchanged compared to its communication at the end of July, with additional costs (materials, components, freight, currency) now estimated at around 300 million euros on the operating profit of activity. They were estimated at more than 250 million euros previously.

Sodexo

The catering specialist will publish its annual results.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

The property specializing in shopping centers will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Worldline

On the occasion of the announcement of its third quarter sales, Worldline validated the strategic direction of disengagement from the “Terminals” (TSS) activity, inherited from the takeover of Ingenico. “As such, the group has finalized the definition of the necessary framework to ensure the complete autonomy and total independence of the TSS activity. The Group is currently giving priority to the short-term disposal scenario with discussions which are progressing in line with the roadmap “declared Gilles Grapinet, Chief Executive Officer.