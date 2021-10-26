“Strong” resumption of rental evictions without solution, according to the Abbé-Pierre Foundation

Rental evictions are on the rise in 2021, with 6,600 households having been evicted from their homes, the Abbé Pierre Foundation alerted on Monday, fearing an amplification of procedures next year as after the 2008 crisis.

“A figure that could exceed 8,000 households at the end of October,” said the association in a press release.

The truce extended in 2020 and 2021

“We are going to enter a winter break, but the sword of Damocles remains there. Many households have tried to make do so far but the fragility of households remains worrying, ”said Christophe Robert, general delegate of the foundation.

Conquest of Abbé Pierre after the winter of 1954, the winter truce usually suspends rental evictions between November 1 and March 31, offering each year a respite to thousands of modest households in France. Due to the health and economic crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government announced in February that it would be extended this year by two months, until May 31. In 2020, the winter break was extended until July 10, already due to the health crisis.





Risk of increased rental evictions

Last year, 3,500 people were expelled, a figure down from 2019 (16,900) due to the extension of the winter break. “If it welcomed these measures”, the Abbé-Pierre Foundation “notes, on the eve of the new winter break, that they were not sufficient”, according to its press release.

“We can fear, in 2022, an amplification of procedures as was the case at the end of the economic crisis of 2008, which had seen the actual expulsions jump by nearly 57% in 10 years”, she adds. . In its press release, the association calls on the public authorities to “take a leap forward in order to equip themselves with a real public policy to prevent evictions, in particular by strengthening housing assistance for tenants and compensation for landlords for the duration of find alternatives to expulsion ”.