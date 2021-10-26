Stronger than Thanos, this character will play a key role in the MCU

As Phase 4 of the MCU has begun, a new salvo of superheroes appears, and intends to raise the standards of power even further. Among them, there is one who could succeed, and establish himself in the future as an overpowered being. Warning, the following contains spoilers for the film. The Eternals. If you do not want to read it, we advise you to go your way.



The MCU revival

The MCU has been undergoing a major overhaul since the events of Engame, which marked the end of phase 3. Characters like Scarlet Witch or Doctor Strange do more than act as interim, since they represent a new vintage of superheroes and assume leadership.

In addition to this, the release of The Eternals sees the arrival of a new salvo of characters which considerably expands the Marvel universe, and on whom to count on in the years to come. First big move of phase 4, The Eternals presents us with a race of superhumans, immortal beings with cosmic power, who have lived on our Earth for thousands of years. They were created by the Celestials, even more powerful beings. But an unforeseen tragedy forces them to emerge from the shadows and come together once again in the face of the human race’s oldest enemy: the Deviants.

Among their ranks are Gilgamesh, of insane physical strength, who is considered the most powerful member of the group. Let us also mention Sersi, who has the power to manipulate matter. The film, which has been viewed by the American press, has so far not convinced, despite Zhao’s work behind the camera and a story that is still pleasant to follow.





/! Warning, the following contains spoilers for the film The Eternals /!

A redefinition of the power barometer?

A few days ago, one of the post-credits scenes from the upcoming Marvel leaked, intrigued, and suggested according to a Variety editor that actor Harry Styles (Dunkirk) will play Eros, Thanos’ brother, and play a major role in the MCU in the future. Who is Eros? Thanos’ brother, therefore, also called Starfox in the comics, possesses abilities similar to those of the Eternals, and has is part of both their team, and that of the Avengers. A versatility that could make him one of the most powerful characters in the future.

Especially since these powers are not left out. His body filters cosmic energy, which greatly increases his longevity. He also possesses the abilities of a basic Eternal which is superhuman invulnerability, incredible strength, healing abilities as well as the power to fly. It can also establish psychic control over the emotions of others. Thus, it can stimulate certain emotions in someone’s brain, such as pleasure, calm or empathy, which helps ease tensions. Even better, to win your case through peace.



Eros therefore seems to be a very complete superhero, thanks to his strength, his invulnerability, his ability to “hypnotize”, to fly, or even his cosmic powers. Thus, iIt could redefine the power barometer of the Marvel Universe, thanks to its versatility and sheer power.

