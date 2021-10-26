Study finds at least 379 people have died taking a selfie since 2008

A Spanish epidemiological study, soon to be published in the Journal of Travel Medicine, looked at the number of people who have died while taking pictures in the world. It reveals that at least 379 people have died in these circumstances since 2008 around the world, a figure that is steadily rising.

Since the start of 2021, one person has died every week while attempting to take a selfie in the world. This is what reveals a recent epidemiological study which will soon be published in the Journal of Travel Medicine and which was carried out by the iO Foundation, a Spanish scientific organization specializing in the study of tropical and travel-related diseases.

This study, which is the first of its kind, was carried out by a group of seven Spanish scientists. It reveals that at least 379 people died across the world between January 2008 and July 2021 while taking a selfie. And according to these data, the trend has been particularly upward in the past seven months, with 31 fatal accidents since January 2021.

Falls into a vacuum, car or train accidents

Over this period, “this represents one death every 13 days,” Cristina Juesas, one of the study’s co-signatories, told BFMTV.com. “This is a figure that tends to increase every year, with the exception of 2020 when there has been much less mass tourism due to Covid-19. Indeed since last year , traffic restrictions have been put in place in several countries “, reducing the number of trips.

Many of these victims, according to the Spanish study, are tourists who took risks in places of the world they did not know well. Indeed, the iO foundation notes that one in three victims was traveling at the time of their death, and that the three main causes of these deaths are: falls into a vacuum, means of transport (train or car accidents ), and drownings.

According to the study, in detail, 216 deaths (out of the 379 deaths recorded in 13 years) are due to falls. People who had climbed waterfalls, cliffs or even roofs to take pictures. In addition, 123 people died in accidents related to means of transport, 66 died by drowning. Another 24 died in gun-related incidents (including suicides) or electrocution, and 17 died from injuries related to attacks by wild animals.

Christina Juesas, one of the co-signers of the Selfie Death Study. © BFMTV

India holds record for “selfie deaths”

“There is cause for concern”, underlines all the same the researcher, “both from a medical point of view and from a health point of view, because in certain Western countries like in France or in Spain, the number of people dying per selfie exceeds the number of deaths from malaria “.

The study reports that among the 50 or so countries that have recorded the most such deaths, India comes in first place, with 100 deaths since 2008, the United States in second with 39 deaths, and Russia in 3rd. with 33 deaths. “The figures for India are partly explained by the fact that many people in the country take selfies while taking their bodies out of the window or the door of the trains,” says Cristina Juesas.

“In the United States or Russia, it is more explained by the size of the countries, and by the immensity of some of their tourist areas. Many people travel alone, and some may find themselves in situations where they are at risk. their life, ”she continues.

France is not one of the 10 countries with the highest number of victims. But the study does report the death of Wang Jian, the 57-year-old Chinese billionaire who died on July 4, 2018 in Bonnieux in the Vaucluse, after an accidental fall while “he had climbed on a high parapet to get caught. in picture”.





A young man having his picture taken in front of Glen Canyon Dam in the United States in 2011, one of the riskiest tourist spots for taking selfies (Illustrative photo). © Flickr – CC Commons – Ethan Trewhitt

Cristina Juesas also indicates that the tourist places considered “the most dangerous” to indulge in the practice of the selfie are the Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border, the Glen Canyon dam in the United States, Charco de Burro in Colombia, Penha beach in Brazil, the Mlango falls in Kenya, the Ural mountains in Russia, but also the Taj Mahal or the Doodhpathri valley in India.

Young people more exposed to the risk of accidents

The researcher also notes that “age is a risk factor, since the average age of the victims identified is 24.4 years”. In addition, she recalls, “41% of these victims are young people under 19, and 37% of people in their twenties”. According to her, two thirds of the victims turn out to be men.

To carry out this study, the researchers gathered as much data as possible using an epidemiological intelligence tool called the Heimdllr-Project. The latter enabled them to compile all the events (information relayed in the press or via press releases) published since 2008 in the six languages ​​most used in the world, namely English, Spanish, French, ‘German, Portuguese and Italian.

Cristina Juesas thus underlines the limits of this study, which in fact only includes cases of selfie deaths known to the press. The study also excludes deaths that may have taken place in countries speaking languages ​​other than those studied, as well as serious but non-fatal accidents that have occurred.

Finally, the researcher and spokesperson for the foundation believes that “it is time” for health professionals to warn travelers and tourists about their selfie practices. “It’s a question of prudence and education,” insists Cristina Juesas. “To be able to recognize when you are in risky sites, such as near a cliff, where the risk of falling is high.”